by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 10:02 AM
The crack squad of deputies from Reno, Nevada are back on the case when Reno 911! returns to life on Quibi.
Announced by Comedy Central Productions and Quibi, season seven of the beloved comedy series is coming to the new streaming platform with series creators and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon on board to write and star. So, where are former Reno 911! stars Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Birdsong and Carlos Alazraqui? Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
"Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.' Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," Lennon said in a statement. "Quibi's short format seems custom made for our show."
Quibi, which is set to launch in 2020, is a mobile-first streaming platform. Each of its original shows are designed to be viewed on the go.
Reno 911! ran for six seasons and spawned a big screen movie all about the men and women of the Reno sheriff's department. Each episode featured the officers going out on calls, with cameras following them. Think Cops, but funny.
"We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911! to the world," Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central's co-heads of original content said in a joint statement. "Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call."
Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher are all executive producers on the show.
"I couldn't say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing Reno 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again," Doug Herzog of Quibi said in a statement.
Darren Criss will star, write and executive produce a new musical comedy opposite Kether Donohue. The series will take a satirical look at songwriters in Hollywood.
Sophie Turner will follow up Game of Thrones with Survive, a thriller series that sees Turner playing a woman who survives a plane crash, but is stranded on a remote snow-covered mountain.
Joe Jonas will star in a new travel series that features him exploring cities while on the Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers. Look for local guides to show him the ropes.
This docuseries about high school basketball comes from Stephen Curry.
Idris Elba and Ken Block team for this new car stunt series.
Tyra Banks will star in and executive produce the new docuseries. In every episode, Banks will tackle different topics about the beauty industry, aiming to take down barriers and challenge norms.
Anna Kendrick will star and executive produce the comedy about an aspiring writer and a sex doll. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.
Justin Timberlake is slated to star in a series where he'll ask singers about what song and singer inspired them to get into the business, then he'll sing a duet with them.
Lena Waithe is dipping her toe into unscripted programming with a series about sneaker culture.
Zac Efron and his brother, Dylan, are sent to a remote location with no tools to survivor, just the cameras following them. Can they make it work?
Steven Spielberg is writing the series that's a "super scary story" that will only be available to watch at midnight on Quibi.
Chrissy Teigen will preside over her own courtroom series. She'll adjudicate real small-claims cases. Her mom, Villaluck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will serve as bailiff.
This sci-fi drama series is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. The series is set "15 minutes into the future" and follows a high school senior who can't shake a feeling that something isn't right…and she's not human.
Paula Pell, who starred in Wine Country, will play Abigail Mapleworth, a murder-mystery writer who solves the crimes in her small town. Each episode of this comedy features guest victims and suspects. 30 Rock's John Lutz is also starring in the project. Both Pell and Lutz are writing.
These classic MTV shows are getting a new life. Each received a 20-episode order with episodes coming in under 10 minutes in length. Punk'd is back pranking celebs, this time with even better technology. Meanwhile, dating series Singled Out will allow singles to find love no matter their sexual preference. Despite co-creating the series, Ashton Kutcher is not involved in the new version.
Quibi launches in April 2020.
