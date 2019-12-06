No, Queen Elizabeth II Has No Plans to Retire at 95

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 9:29 AM

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

She's still going strong! 

It has been a very interesting year for the royal family. In the last month, Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew was forced out of Buckingham Palace and resigned from his charities after his disconcerting BBC interview, in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. An event that took place only a few days after she celebrated her 72nd wedding anniversary to Prince Philip

On the heels of major life events, and at the age of 93-years-old, many are beginning to speculate that Queen Elizabeth is planning on retiring when she turns 95. However, A spokesman from Prince Charles' office spoke to People and shared that retirement for the queen may not be likely. "There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95—or any other age," the spokesman shared.

Although she won't be officially stepping back from any duties for the time being, she did recently hand over one particular major role to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Recreate Queen Elizabeth II Photo

The Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge now has a patronage with the British charity Family Action, a role that Queen Elizabeth II held for 65 years.

"Family Action is honored that The Duchess of Cambridge has become our Royal Patron," Family Action Chief Executive David Holmes, who worked alongside Kate through her Early Years support steering group, shared in a statement. "Everyone at Family Action would like to extend our thanks to Her Majesty for her steadfast support and encouragement to us over so many years. I have seen The Duchess's passionate support for disadvantaged families first hand and have been impressed by her leadership in understanding and promoting the vital importance of the Early Years. Family Action looks forward to working with The Duchess in the years to come."

Who know what the future will hold. For now, Queen Elizabeth no plans of slowing down! 

