This New Schitt's Creek Season 6 First Look Will Hold You Over Until the Premiere

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 8:09 AM

Schitt's Creek

Like it or not, it's time to say goodbye to the Rose family of Schitt's Creek. Yes, it's really happening. Tears will flow, it's understandable. We're with you.

The final season of Schitt's Creek kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and picks up right where season five left off. Alexis (Annie Murphy) was preparing for a trip to the Galapagos Islands with Ted (Dustin Milligan), David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) announced their engagement, Stevie (Emily Hampshire) successfully stepped out of her shell as the lead in Cabaret, Johnny (Eugene Levy) got the Rosebud Motel to new heights and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) received some bad news: her return to the spotlight was canceled when The Crows Have Eyes III was shelved.

Photos

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

Now in the sixth and final season, the Rose family are all experiencing new highs in their professional and personal lives. But with this success comes a lot of thought: Will they be able to say goodbye to the life they made in Schitt's Creek? When it finally comes time to make that decision, it's much harder than anybody expected.

Look for Johnny to begin exploring Rosebud growth opportunities, Moira to face a career upswing and grapple with a major opportunity, David to go all in on wedding planning, but also struggle with what life looks like post-marriage, and Alexis to really kick her publicity career into gear.

Below, get a first look for images from the final season.

Schitt's Creek

The Rose Family

Moira is in her gown purchased for The Crows Have Eyes III, but in the season five finale she was told the project was shelved.

Schitt's Creek

Some News?

It looks like the Rose family received some news.

Schitt's Creek

Alexis and Moira

That's the face of Alexis asking somebody for...something.

Schitt's Creek

Alexis

At the end of season five, Alexis prepared to join her boyfriend Ted on an exotic trip to the Galápagos Islands.

Schitt's Creek

Alexis, Patrick, David & Stevie

With champagne in hand, it looks like celebrations are in order.

Schitt's Creek

Patrick and David

What could the couple be celebrating?

Schitt's Creek

Patrick and David

In season five, Patrick proposed to David. The two announced their engagement at the Cabaret cast party.

Schitt's Creek

Johnny and Moira

For years, Moira has wanted to leave Schitt's Creek. Now with the series finale, will she get her wish?

Schitt's Creek

Johnny and Moira

Could this actually be the titular creek?

Schitt's Creek

Johnny and Moira

Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara have been working together for years on a number of projects ranging from SCTV to Best in Show.

The acclaimed comedy, which has also been streaming on CW Seed and Netflix, broke through at the 2019 Emmys in its fifth season with nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Eugene Levy, costuming and O'Hara. Check out what O'Hara had to say about their big Emmys breakthrough here.

Schitt's Creek returns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. on Pop TV.

