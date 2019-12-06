Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki Announces Retirement at 29

That's a game, set, match for Caroline Wozniacki.

On Friday, 29-year-old tennis star announced that the 2020 Australian Open will be her final tournament and that she has made the decision to retire. In an emotional statement, Wozniacki thanked her family and friends for supporting her along her 14-year professional tennis career.

"I've played professionally since I was 15 years old," the Danish tennis pro wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself at 15 on the court. "In that time I've experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand Slam championship, I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I've always told myself when the time comes that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done."