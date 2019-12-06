We have questions—starting with this one: Why did it take so long for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to start dating?

On Friday, the "Living Proof" singer stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she's always had a crush on the "In My Blood" rocker.

"For sure. I, for sure, had a crush there," Camila told host Ellen DeGeneres while watching footage of one of their first performances together from 2015. "We were stupid. I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don't know, being babies about it. We're grown now! Yeah, I definitely, definitely had a crush."

Now officially a couple, Camila and Shawn aren't hiding their feelings anymore. In fact, they never shy away from putting their love on display. Recently, the "Señorita" singers were spotted packing on the PDA courtside at the Clippers game. And, who could forget their steamy performance from the 2019 American Music Awards?