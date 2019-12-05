The investigation into a fatal car crash involving country singer Kylie Rae Harris is now complete.

In documents obtained exclusively by E! News, Harris is revealed to have died from blunt force trauma as a result of the high-speed accident, which took place on Sept. 4 in New Mexico and also resulted in the death of 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz.

Additionally, toxicology tests concluded that Harris had a blood-alcohol concentration of .28—more than three times the legal limit—when she struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Cruz. The Taos County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that Harris was speeding at 102 miles per hour when she hit the rear of one vehicle before careening into Cruz's vehicle at 95 miles per hour. Both Harris and Cruz were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third driver escaped injury.

"The now completed investigation supports what we suspected at the time of our initial investigation and my earlier press release that stated alcohol consumption was suspected and speeding was a factor," Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a statement.