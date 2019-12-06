Checking in With Apple TV+ at 1 Month

When Apple made clear their intention to enter into the Streaming Wars with their very own slate of original programming, hoping to take on the Netflix and Amazons of the world, it was with the promise that they weren't playing around.

Not only did the tech behemoth already have a toe in the streaming TV game courtesy of their Apple TV consoles and their TV app, as well as the control of a large seriously brand-loyal consumer base, but they were prepared to throw down hundreds of millions of dollars to lure in the likes of Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Damien Chazelle, Chris Evans, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and, in perhaps the biggest coup, Jennifer Aniston, who would be returning to television for the first time since Friends.

In other words, with Sony Pictures TV execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg recruited to head the newly-formed worldwide video unit, Apple TV+ wouldn't launch like Netflix's originals did, with a Norwegian-American series counting E Street Band member and Sopranos vet Steven Van Zandt as its biggest star. (That show was called Lilyhammer, for those of you thinking we might've made it up. There are three seasons on the streaming service still waiting for you to discover.)