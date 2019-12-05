by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 2:21 PM
Angelina Pivarnick has broken her silence about the reportedly offensive speech her bridesmaids and Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave at her wedding.
She had tied the knot with Chris Larangeira in late November. Deena, JWoww and Snooki gave a speech that was "meant to be funny but came across as pretty mean-spirited," a source told E! News, adding that the three made "several" jokes referring to Angelina as "trash." They were met with many boos.
"Two weeks married @chris_e_piss_e my love .. We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons," Angelina wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a photo of her and Chis kissing after exchanging vows. "I love u and your companionship. ❤️❤️❤️ #mylove #redo"
Deena had defended the speech, writing on Instagram after the wedding, "Listen I understand your all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well," Deena wrote in a now-deleted private Instagram post published on Friday. "We thought since Angelina always says 'I never take myself seriously' she would truly laugh at the stuff we said .. clearly we were wrong .. we're friggen human .. people make mistakes. [sic]"
Deena said the speech was "not meant to be malicious," but merely had a "roast" part.
"We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she's the sister we needed in the house," she wrote.
Jim Spellman/FilmMagic
The wedding took place soon after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired some drama between JWoww and Angelina; The former's boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got cozy with the latter at a club. JWoww confronted him about it and he claimed Angelina tried to kiss him. They broke up briefly and he apologized, after which they reconciled. Angelina claimed that Zack groped her, and said that his allegations against her were "taking a toll" on her relationship with her now-husband.
JWoww later accused Angelina of wanting to have a threesome with her and Zack. Angelina said she was joking when she said that, but JWoww was still angry about it.
