All the Details on Emma Stone's Pearl Engagement Ring

Congratulations are in order for Emma Stone!

The 31-year-old actress is engaged to Dave McCary.

The Saturday Night Live writer and director announced the big news via Instagram on Wednesday. The post showed the happy couple smiling from ear to ear and flashing the Oscar winner's engagement ring.

E! News has learned that the La La Land star's sparkler is the Winter Pearl Ring by Catbird. The stunning piece is made of solid 18-karat gold and features 0.37 carat diamonds. It also has a gorgeous 8mm untreated Akoya pearl right in the center. The band is a 1mm band with an 11 mm center.

The ring was designed by Kataoka and was made in Japan. The sentimental item retails for $4,780.

"Straight from the Tokyo workshop of master jeweler Yoshinobu Kataoka, the Winter Pearl Ring is a work of staggering beauty," Catbird's website reads. "A lustrous pearl is surrounded by Kataoka's signature snowflake motif. A ring to get lost in."