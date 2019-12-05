Putting an end to the rumor mill!

It has been a long and bumpy road for Jenelle Evans' love life this year. The Teen Mom star has been having a tumultuous public battle with her estranged ex-husband David Eason. While she's fighting to ensure her family is happy, healthy and thriving, rumors have been flying all over the place that she's currently single and ready to mingle. However, the reality star wants the world to know that she's so over the gossip.

"I'm sick and tired of a million people asking me if I'm dating an ex or friends that I hangout with," she tweeted to a Twitter user. "No one needs to worry about what I'm doing even if it's about my kids."

Jenelle officially left David at the end of October after months of public feuding. "She is looking out for her own welfare and the welfare of her children," a source revealed to E! News at the time. "She has had a lot of relationships and she really wanted to make this one work and did everything she could, but David really just dragged her through the mud. Some people just cannot be helped."