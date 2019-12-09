Ronda Rousey Cracks Jokes Before Hand Surgery on Total Divas

Ronda Rousey is definitely no stranger to injury.

"Welcome back," says a clipboard-clad medical professional in this preview from Tuesday's Total Divas season finale.

"Thank you," Ronda replies, as the superstar wrestler's bandaged right fist comes into view. "I should get a regular card," she smiles. "A punch card."

At this point, it's been roughly a week since Rousey broke her hand during WrestleMania 35's historic main event match (though the coveted double-championship title ultimately went to opponent Becky Lynch, Ronda finished out her final WWE performance despite the fracture).

And judging by the athlete's impromptu pre-surgery "photo shoot" with husband Travis Browne—which plays out right there in the hospital waiting room—it appears she's thrilled to be almost on the mend.