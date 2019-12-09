Ronda Rousey Cracks Jokes Before Hand Surgery on Total Divas

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 8:00 AM

Ronda Rousey is definitely no stranger to injury.

"Welcome back," says a clipboard-clad medical professional in this preview from Tuesday's Total Divas season finale.

"Thank you," Ronda replies, as the superstar wrestler's bandaged right fist comes into view. "I should get a regular card," she smiles. "A punch card."

At this point, it's been roughly a week since Rousey broke her hand during WrestleMania 35's historic main event match (though the coveted double-championship title ultimately went to opponent Becky Lynch, Ronda finished out her final WWE performance despite the fracture).

And judging by the athlete's impromptu pre-surgery "photo shoot" with husband Travis Browne—which plays out right there in the hospital waiting room—it appears she's thrilled to be almost on the mend.

Ronda Rousey Shares the Current Status of Her Pregnancy Plan With Husband Travis Browne

"I'm going into surgery and I'm not nervous at all," Ronda tells the Divas camera, giving a quick shout out to her "amazing" doctor and explaining that she's primarily feeling "happy that I'm finally taking steps towards my recovery."

Because, even though Rousey's hand surgery trails her post-WrestleMania departure from the WWE, the MMA-trained sports veteran can't wait until the extremity is no longer out of service.

"All I want to do is make a fist again. That's all I really care about," she continues earnestly. "I don't want to be a hand model, I just want to be able to punch stuff. Is that too much to ask?"

Hopefully not!

Catch a glimpse of Rousey's cool-calm-and-collected attitude heading into the OR in the clip above.

Watch the season finale of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

