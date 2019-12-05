Everybody loves a good crossover and Siesta Key is serving one up for season three. The MTV reality show welcomes The Bachelorette veteran Robby Hayes to the cast for the upcoming third season premiering Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Robby, a former competitive swimmer, competed in The Bachelorette season 12. He was the runner-up for JoJo Fletcher's heart, losing out to Jordan Rodgers. He went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise season five and was sent home during week six. Now, he's dating Juliette Porter, formerly one half of Siesta Key's "it couple" with Alex Kompo. After their breakup, the third season sees the original cast back, but divided. Look for new cast members to bring conflict, heartbreak and deception, according to MTV.