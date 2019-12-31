Princess Love and Ray J Welcome Baby Boy Amid Marriage Drama

And a baby makes four!

Princess Love and Ray J have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. A rep for Princess Love confirms to E! News that the star has given birth. The Prella Cosmetics founder and the rapper are already parents to 17-month-old daughter Melody Love Norwood.

Ray J took to social media to share the news with his fans, posting a YouTube video of him and Princess Love in the hospital.



"I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don't ever wanna lose our time together. I'm sorry for everything," Ray J captioned the video, referencing the couple's marriage troubles. "2020 will be somthing very special."

Shortly before their little bundle of joy arrived, Princess Love showed her Instagram followers how she was prepping for her son's arrival. She posted a picture of an adorable newborn onesie that had the words "Little Brother" written across the front, which she got to match Melody's "Big Sister" t-shirt.

Back in October, the Love and Hip Hop stars shared that they were expecting a baby boy with an epic gender reveal. While riding in a helicopter, Ray J dropped blue smoke from the sky to unveil the baby's gender while Princess Love and Melody watched from below. "We're having a boy!" the "Sexy Can I" rapper shouted from the helicopter.

Their wonderful addition comes amid the couple's marriage drama, which began unfolding in November when Princess Love claimed that Ray J abandoned her and Melody in Las Vegas.