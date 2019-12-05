How Liam Payne and Ex Cheryl Make Co-Parenting a Holiday Tradition

This Christmas, Liam Payne is looking forward to hanging out with his child, who he hopes will "get" the holiday more than ever.

The 26-year-old singer and former One Direction member and 36-year-old pop star Cheryl, who broke up in mid 2018 after two years together, share a 2 and 1/2-year-old son, Bear. Liam confirmed this past September that he is dating model Maya Henry. In a new interview, he signaled he and Cheryl will unite again for a holiday meal with their son.

"I'm going to go down and see Bear, maybe cook a Christmas dinner and just hang out with family," he said on the ITV show This Morning on Thursday. "Yeah we're going to go down and cook some food and hang out."

Last year, despite their breakup, Liam and Cheryl spent the holiday together with their son.

"I think it's the first time he really gets Christmas now. I want to see if he actually gets unwrapping presents this year though, because otherwise, it'll just be Cheryl by the tree again," Liam said on This Morning. "I can really remember it from last year, she wrapped them all up and then unwrapped them and I just sat there going, 'Right, what is this?'"