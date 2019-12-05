In her next decade, Taylor Swift intends on calling the shots.

With her 30th birthday fast approaching on Dec. 13, the superstar songstress is looking forward to feeling "a bit more secure," something she's heard about one's 30s.

In an interview with British Vogue Editor in Chief Edward Enninful, the megawatt star equated her 20s to trying on a bunch of costumes before walking out in her regular outfit, content with who she is. Swift also expressed gratitude for reaching a point in her career where she's able to choose when and what she works on. "I don't take that for granted ever because there were times when I played hundreds of shows in a year and I was like 17 years old and I would get exhausted and burnt out and now I can work the amount that I know I'm capable of handling, which is like an extreme luxury—I know that," she acknowledged.

Part of that overall increased security is also being able to recognize society's "toxic messages" about her body.