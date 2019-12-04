Rita Ora and Jude Law's Son Rafferty Spark Romance Rumors on Night Out

Rita Oramight have a new man in her life.

On Tuesday night the singer was spotted with none other than Jude Law's oldest child, Rafferty Law. The 29-year-old and 23-year-old were seen at a British Fashion Awards after-party at Harry's Bar in London, where an eyewitness said they saw the pair "getting close, kissing outside on the terrace."

The eyewitness added, "They looked like a couple, holding hands and cuddling."

After the party died down, the two actors left around 1:30 a.m. and headed to Rihanna's after-party taking place at the Laylow. At one point in the night, the eyewitness saw them escape the party for a kiss. "Rita and Rafferty appeared to be really into one another, Rafferty kept kissing her on the porch while smoking," they shared. "The two looked very happy to be together."

It's unclear what Rita and Rafferty's current relationship status is, but it's speculated the two sparked a connection when they worked on the set of the new Oliver Twist remake.