26 Essential Gifts for True Crime Fans Everywhere

From scripted TV shows to documentaries to countless podcasts, we are currently living in the golden age of true crime content. Right now, we're hooked on Peacock's Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson. We are all obsessed with true crime content, and when an obsession takes hold there is only one thing to do: shop it, of course.
Whether you are shopping for a fellow true crime fanatic or if you just want to treat yourself, we've culled a list of must-have gifts for any wannabe detectives. Anyone who can fall asleep soundly after watching a new Dateline or Forensic Files episode will love and appreciate these items. Check out our list below, and get some things for you and yours to further your investigation fascination.
The Stranger Beside Me: The Inside Story of Serial Killer Ted Bundy
The true crime GOAT is, of course, Ann Rule and The Stranger Beside Me is the book that started it all. Read about Ted Bundy, his crimes, and the unlikely connection that Rule had to him.
True Crime Merry Christmas Coffee Mug
When you drink from this Keith Morrison-inspired mug, you'll have a holly jolly Christmas...or will you? Hmm, you probably will, because this mug is pretty cool. You might also find yourself talking like Morrison throughout the day.
True Crime Dishwasher Magnet Clean Dirty Sign
If you ever get confused wondering if the items in the dishwasher are clean or dirty and you love true crime, use this magnet as a reminder.
Boston Creative Company Cereal Killer Spoon
Anyone who loves investigations, cereal, and puns should have this spoon in their utensil drawer.
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
Now a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, you can complete the experience by reading Killers of the Flower Moon. This book is a page turner, and a startling true story.
GJTIM Crime Inspired Gift Novelty Socks For Crime Fans- 2 Pairs
If you'd "rather be listening to true crime podcasts" over other activities, you need these socks.
Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit
You fell in love with the Netflix show, so now it's time to read the book that inspired it! This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas' 25-year FBI career, sharing how he used psychological profiling to gain insights into serial killers and notorious criminals. This one's a must for any true crime fan.
Keith Morrison Oh That Pesky DNA T-Shirt
Anyone who loves true crime, knows who Keith Morrison is and one of his most memorable lines. Your friends will love this tee that pays tribute to the Dateline host.
Umbra Bulletboard
If you're going to create a crime wall, you might as well do it in style. This bulletin board has the best of all worlds, with perforated metal covering cork board, so you can use push pins or magnets to put up your crime photos and index cards with theories. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started—with the exception of red yarn, of course. You can also use it to display other photos in between solving cases.
Christmas Giftable Amber Light
It's time for lights out, but you want to keep reading Mindhunter. Just switch on this amber light. It doesn't have the same effect as white or blue light—namely, messing with your circadian rhythm, you can fall asleep much easier after reading. Plus, it's lightweight, rechargeable and portable.
Live Laugh Luminol Blood Spatter Mug
Any self-respecting true crime fan knows what luminol is. Show that you're in the know with this blood splatter mug with a hilariously ironic message.
Bloody Alphabet: The Scariest Serial Killers Coloring Book
This adult coloring book features 23 of the most notorious serial killers in history. Chances are you won't feel very zen after coloring portraits of Ted Bundy, Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez, to name a few… but that's probably the point.
Zodiac: The Shocking True Story of the Hunt for the Nation's Most Elusive Serial Killer by Robert Graysmith
The author was prompted to write this thrilling novel after working at the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 when the Zodiac killer began his eleven-month reign of terror. Graysmith's account reveals facts previously unreleased, including the complete text of the killer's letters.
Crime Scene Paper Evidence Bag- 100 Pack
Who says you can't embrace your obsession throughout all facets of your life? Dress up lunchtime with these crime scene evidence bags… but be prepared for people to move away from you in the office lunch room.
The Husband Did It T-Shirt
Because you know he did! But that doesn't mean you shouldn't shout it from the rooftops in this lightweight cotton-blend t-shirt.
Unsolved Case Files Murder Mystery Game
Put yourself in the shoes of a cold-case detective, sift through his files, and solve a decades-old murder in this fun game, which offers over 50 investigation documents and photos to help you along the way.
Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game
Solve a cold case with this immerse true crime game, packed with 29 pieces of evidence. It's a whodunnit thriller for one or more players ages 14+ and a playing time of 2.5 hours.
True Crime Pattern Socks
Now you can wear murder and mayhem on your feet with these comfy socks, made from a stretchy poly/nylon/elastane blend with extra cushioning in the sole.
A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
From cults to disappearances to the cold cases of yesteryear that still captivate our attention, each day of this calendar features another case for you to obsess over.
Crime Show Shirts, Basically A Detective Shirt
After listening to hours worth of true crime podcasts, you may feel like you're a detective. Show the world with this "Basically a Detective" t-shirt. It comes in lots of colors, sizes, and even V-necks and racerback tank styles.
I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara
This New York Times best-seller is a must for anyone who is fascinated with the Golden State Killer. The author, who died while writing the book, was also a true crime journalist. In the book, she goes in depth to describe the chilling details of the crimes and the clues she believed would lead to the killer's identity.
The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle
If you enjoyed see Clint Eastwood's take on the Richard Jewell story, read the book that inspired the movie. The Suspect draws on five years of reporting that explores the rise of domestic terrorism, the 24/7 news cycle, and Jewell's quest to clear his name.
iPhone True Crime Junkie Case
Rep your official true crime status on your phone with this phone case. It's available for all kinds of iPhone models and features a shock absorbing liner, just in case you drop it.
Murder Mystery Puzzle Book
Crack 20 different diabolical cases using a variety of puzzle-solving skills! Perfect for game nights or lazy weekend days.
Serial Killer Playing Cards
Use this playing card set, featuring murderers Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, to play your favorite games.
Does this candle SMELL LIKE CHLOROFORM to you?
The smell of chloroform is always a bad sign. But a good smell is this candle. With the scent of old books and cedar shelves, this soy wax candle comes in an amber jar with a gold lid. Plus, it comes wrapped in a plain brown paper bag sealed with an evidence label, which is neat.
—Originally published on Dec. 5, 2019, at 4 a.m. PT.