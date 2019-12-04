Swifties, rejoice!

Taylor Swift is hitting the big screen very, very soon. On Wednesday, Netflix shared the exciting news that the 29-year-old pop star's upcoming documentary would have its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. And no, we can't calm down.

The film, which is titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will give fans an intimate and personal look into the Lover singer's life. According to a press release, which was shared with E! News, the project is "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time, as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

At this time, it's unclear the exact date the documentary will be available for all to see. However, according to a press release, Netflix will release it globally in early 2020.