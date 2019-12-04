Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Delaying Their Wedding to 2020

Good things always come to those who wait!

As pop culture fans get more and more pumped for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's upcoming wedding, E! News is learning new details about when the special day could go down.

From the looks of things, a ceremony won't be happening this year. But relax, it's not for anything dramatic!

"They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult. The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year," a source shared with E! News. "They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be."

We're told the couple is still planning on having two weddings. And yes, traveling will be involved for those lucky to score an invite.