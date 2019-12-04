What's it really like to hang out with Tom Brady?



E!'s Jason Kennedy answered that very question during this morning's Daily Pop. Kennedy dished all about his interview with the six-time Super Bowl champion for the premiere special of In the Room, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on E!.



"It was really cool because, I mean, he hasn't done an interview since 2018. He did that big sit-down with Oprah. And we got over an hour with him and I was so thankful," Kennedy revealed.



After getting over some nerves about interviewing the legendary Patriots quarterback, Kennedy revealed a softer side of Brady.



"We had wonderful time talking and to watch him come alive when he talks about his kids," he said. "I showed him a bunch of pictures from Gisele to his sons, his daughter there and he just came alive as a dad. He even asked to take the pictures home with him. He's like, 'I want to frame these bad boys.'"