by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 9:00 AM
Siblings Maria Fraser and Matt Fraser couldn't be more different.
For starters, although Matt proudly states that he is "a world renowned psychic medium," Maria claims she doesn't believe in psychics. However, as Maria notes in an all-new promo for Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13), she does support her brother's entrepreneurial spirit. Just don't say anything about ghosts!
"I don't believe in psychics," Maria states. "But, I support my brother and I respect what he does, 'cause he's making money."
"What are you some type of an asshole?" Matt quips in response.
Even though Maria warns that mixing business and family is "asking for trouble," it seems that she is essential to his Matt's business.
"I need Maria to work for me because she's the only one that keeps me sane," the psychic medium confesses.
And Maria isn't the only Fraser employed by Matt. We're, of course, talking about Matt's overly-involved mother Angela.
"You can never fire your mother," Angela warns in the footage above.
We're not so sure about that as Matt claims most of his complaints are about Angela. Still, Matt and Angela seem to have an unbreakable bond, something the clairvoyant wishes his sister also had with their mother.
Don't fret, Maria knows she's dad Rod Fraser's favorite.
On top of wanting Maria to spend more time with Angela, Matt also wants his sister to stop "settling too quickly" with men. Yet, Maria doesn't seem too keen on taking this advice.
"The worst thing about being in this family is, having everybody so far up your ass, that you don't have a second for yourself," Maria quips.
Maria's point is seemingly proven after Matt is seen trying on Spanx in front of his sister.
"Some people say we're f--ked in the head! I don't think so," Matt concludes regarding his LOL-worthy family.
For all of this and more, be sure to check out the Meet the Frasers teaser above. Also, don't forget to catch the season premiere Monday, Jan. 13.
Watch the series premiere of Meet the Frasers Monday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m., only on E!
