Baby Yoda Dolls Are Here—But There’s a Catch

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Baby Yoda

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

We think it's safe to say that Baby Yoda is on everybody's wish list this holiday season. And lucky for us, you can finally pre-order the most adorable plushy, known officially as The Child on the Disney+ streaming Star Wars series The Mandalorian

What's the catch you may ask? It won't be available until May — five months too late for Christmas. But just think how many adorable selfies you can take come Spring time with the soft and snuggly Mattel's 11-inch version?! If he's not your cup of soup (we don't know why he wouldn't be!), the official Baby Yoda Funko POP! 6.5" and 10" figurines are also available for pre-order.

Here's how to get the $25 plushy before they sell out:
shopDisney 
Target
Entertainment Earth
Walmart (only carries Funko POP! dolls)

But hurry, these cute AF dolls WILL sell out!

Read

Let's Talk About Baby Yoda Sipping Soup on The Mandalorian

Mattel x Star Wars The Child Plush 11'' Pre-Order

Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11'' plush toy. 

Baby Yoda
$25 shopDisney $25 Target $25 Entertainment Earth
The Child Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head 6.5

Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with a Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head of the adorable Child. 

Baby Yoda
$9 Target $9 Walmart $12 shopDisney
The Child Super Sized Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head 10'' Pre-Order

Why resist a super sized version of the cutest little alien in outerspace? Add the 10" Funko Pop! to your collection today.

Baby Yoda
$30 Target $30 Walmart $30 shopDisney

Check out our December celebrity 2019 book picks and gifts under $100 that look expensive at E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Star Wars , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.