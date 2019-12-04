Dua Lipa Is a Barbie Doll Come to Life In Sparkly Pink Mini Dress

Jun Sato/WireImage
Pretty in pink!
We have a new love for Dua Lipa's sparkling mini dress. The 24-year-old "New Rules" singer turned heads on the red carpet on Wednesday at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Nagoya, Japan. For the event, Dua shined bright in a pink dress, which she paired with matching heels.
"GIRLY GIRL for @mnet_mama awards," Dua wrote on social media alongside images of her stunning outfit.
After hitting the red carpet for her Barbie moment, Dua did a wardrobe change into a bralette, high-waisted pants, and knee-high boots for her performance of "Don't Start Now." Following her performance, Dua was awarded International Favorite Artist.
"Don't Start Now at the @mnet_mama awards! Thank you for all the love and support," Dua wrote to her social media followers after the ceremony on Wednesday. "Thank you @mamamoo_official and my LONDON GIRLS for sharing the stage w me tonight and thank you for my international favourite artist award xxx."
Dua, who recently announced that her new album, Future Nostalgia, will be released in 2020, has become a fashion favorite on red carpets around the world. She loves to push the boundaries with her style, and we can't get enough of her ensembles!
In celebration of Dua, let's take a trip down fashion lane and revisit all of her most daring looks! Check out Dua's must-see style moments below!
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Black Tie Affair
Dua Lipa turned heads while wearing a sequined tuxedo jacket and embellished tights at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet, Red Fashion
The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a fuzzy, tiered gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Groovy Getup
The star went all-in on the campy theme for the 2019 Met Gala in a psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Starry Night
The "New Rules" singer looked out of this world as she walked the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London.
Ian West/PA Wire
Pretty in Hot Pink
In mid-February, the Grammy-award winner stunned as she attended the 2019 BRIT Awards in London.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Versace Versace
Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music
Fierce in Feathers
The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Punk Princess
The singer posed on the carpet as she arrived at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Glitter & Glam
The "New Love" singer shined in a sparkling gown as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles.
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Double Take
The star made a statement in a cut-out number as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty Princess
The "Be the One" singer looked gorgeous in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Goddess in Green
While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Daring Diva
The star was a show-stopper for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Royal Rainbow
The star shone onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Nearly Nude
The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City.
