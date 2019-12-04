The stars stylishly aligned in Miami.

In honor of the Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2020 fashion show on Tuesday, celebrities flocked to Florida to put their most fashionable foot forward at the annual event.

Famous faces like Bella Hadid, David Beckhamand Kate Mosswere among the A-list attendees spotted at the gathering. Meanwhile, it looks like couple David Harbour and Lily Allenturned the show into quite the glamorous date night. While the show was held in Tokyo last year, this year, the models walked the runway in Miami.

Following the show, attendees had some fun at the brand's after-party, where Orville Peck preformed and fireworks decorated the sky.

And, as to be expected, all guests were dressed to impress in a range of looks—from embroidered denim and florals to snakeskin print, a pink jumpsuit and, in Beckham's case, a shiny slate suit by the designer of the night.

Needless to say, it was a great splash of style amid the holiday season.