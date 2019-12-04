Bella Hadid, David Beckham and More Turn Up the Heat in Miami at the Dior Men's Fashion Show

The stars stylishly aligned in Miami. 

In honor of the Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2020 fashion show on Tuesday, celebrities flocked to Florida to put their most fashionable foot forward at the annual event. 

Famous faces like Bella HadidDavid Beckhamand Kate Mosswere among the A-list attendees spotted at the gathering. Meanwhile, it looks like couple David Harbour and Lily Allenturned the show into quite the glamorous date night. While the show was held in Tokyo last year, this year, the models walked the runway in Miami. 

Following the show, attendees had some fun at the brand's after-party, where Orville Peck preformed and fireworks decorated the sky. 

And, as to be expected, all guests were dressed to impress in a range of looks—from embroidered denim and florals to snakeskin print, a pink jumpsuit and, in Beckham's case, a shiny slate suit by the designer of the night. 

Needless to say, it was a great splash of style amid the holiday season. 

But, don't just take our word for it—see all of the stars for yourself in E!'s gallery below!

Brad Goreski, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Brad Goreski

The famous stylist was fashionable in florals. 

Travis Scott, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Travis Scott

The rapper rocked a black and white look. 

Teyana Taylor, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor

The songstress posed in jeans with pops of red. 

Winnie Harlow, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow

The supermodel struck a pose in pink. 

Bella Hadid, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

The catwalk queen flashed the cameras a megawatt smile. 

Nina Dobrev, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev

The actress flashed the cameras a smile. 

Orville Peck, Gwendoline Christie, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Orville Peck & Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones star and musician posed together inside the star-studded event. 

DJ Khaled, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled

Major key alert! DJ Khaled was in the building. 

Lily Allen, David Harbour, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Lily Allen & David Harbour

The couple smiled for the cameras during their very stylish date night. 

Winnie Harlow, Maluma, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow, Maluma, Kourtney Kardashian & Kim Kardashian

The sisters posed with supermodel gal pal Winnie Harlow and music sensation Maluma

Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid & Luka Sabbat

The famous friends posed for quite the glamorous mirror selfie. 

James Turlington, Kate Moss, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

James Turlington & Kate Moss

The models posed together at the star-studded show. 

David Beckham, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

David Beckham

The soccer pro smiled in a silky suit. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Dior Men's Show, Pre-Fall 2020

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian & Kim Kardashian

The reality star sisters put their most fashionable feet forward at the show. 

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

