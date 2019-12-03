"I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," 22-year-old Camila Morrone said in response to the public scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio who is 25 years older than her.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone says she gets why the public is fascinated by her relationship. "I probably would be curious about it too," she adds.

The Argentine American model and actress is currently promoting her latest film, Mickey and the Bear, and opens up to the publication about how DiCaprio is a "sensitive subject" for the actress because, besides the age gap, many might assume he helps her land these roles. Further, Morrone hops that as her career continues to grow, her identity won't always be attached to the 45-year-old actor.

"I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I'm slowly getting an identity outside of that," Morrone tells LAT. "Which is frustrating because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."