by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 5:18 PM
No strings attached!
Tyler Cameron is still loving that single life, even after he and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) fueled romance rumors late last month. In the last few weeks, the two have been spotted getting cozy with each other, however, a source tells E! News, The Bachelorette alum just wants to keep things casual.
"Tyler Cameron is not interested in dating Stassie," the insider shares. "He is back in LA for a few weeks and purely wants to have fun. They have been texting recently, but are absolutely not going to date."
According to the source, the 26-year-old reality TV personality isn't ready to jump into anything serious, especially because he's putting his career first right now.
"Tyler liked hanging out with Stassi and her friends, and was enjoying the party scene of LA," the insider says. "Tyler is not ready for a serious relationship and is focusing on his new project that he has been filming while in LA."
It's unclear if Stassi feels the same way, however, it looks like the two have enjoyed each other's company during their recent outings.
At first, the duo sparked dating rumors after they were seen packing on the PDA at a popular West Hollywood nightclub on Nov. 22.
A source at the time shared the two had "met in passing" but that was the first night they "truly hung out."
"Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game and were hanging out for a bit," the insider previously shared. "They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another."
When they made their way to the nightclub after the game, the two began flirting and getting close.
"He was holding her. They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night," the source revealed. "It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public."
The following week, they were seen hanging out again, but they were joined by a large group of friends. At the time of their sports game outing, a separate source, who is close to The Bachelorette alum, said he was "definitely hooking up" with the 22-year-old star.
"They have been texting for days and Tyler is super into Stassie," the insider previously stated. "He is only in LA for the next two months and wants to party and hangout with her while he is here. He doesn't want anything serious but is having fun with her."
Looks like Tyler will be sitting out cuffing season this year.
