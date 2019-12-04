Riverdale Finally Gets Some Much Needed Therapy

And then there's Jughead, who needed transcripts from Riverdale to apply to colleges, which put him in Ms. Burble's office. She pointed out that his desperate attempts to prove his grandfather was better than a mean drunk were hurting his dad, and he really should just calm down and do his homework.

This did get Jughead to go give his dad a hug and tell him he loved him, but it did not prevent him from continuing to investigate mysteries at Stonewall Prep. He discovered that almost all of the members of the original Quill & Skull society are mysteriously dead, and Betty was wisely like, hey, you should not go to this school anymore.

But no, Jughead has to stay at Stonewall to solve this new mystery instead of doing his homework, which is probably how he gets himself allegedly murdered in those flashforwards that might also still be fake.

Tonight's flashforward had Betty, Archie, and Veronica in a line-up, with Jughead's seminar classmates confirming to FP that yes, it was those kids they saw murder Jughead. It's just the latest addition to Riverdale's attempts to convince us Jughead will be murdered in the spring, the rest of which you can see below!