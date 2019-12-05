There is quite a sisterhood within the WWE.

Ronda Rousey learned that both in and out of the ring thanks to her journey on Total Divas. Yet, at the start of her WWE career, Rousey wasn't entirely sure about joining the Total Divas cast.

"It was a really big leap of faith…I've had some negative experiences with reality television before and I was really hesitant to be a part of it," the MMA fighter turned wrestler noted to E! News during an exclusive chat. "I'm really so glad that I did. You know, I'm really glad that I didn't let past experiences keep me from being able to enjoy this one."

And, despite her myriad of professional titles, Rousey credited co-star Nattie Neidhart for showing her the ropes. In fact, the 32-year-old athlete went as far as to dubbed Neidhart her wrestling "Sherpa."

"I think the one thing they really missed was how much of a guide she was being to me throughout that whole process," Rousey stated on her on-camera friendship with the wrestling scion. "'Cause, I was coming into the business knowing absolutely nothing about it—and she was my Sherpa through a lot of it."