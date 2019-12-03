Post Malone x H&M: 5 Must-Have Merch Items To Upgrade Your Street Style

H&amp;amp;M x Post Malone

Can't get enough of Post Malone? Neither can we! The history-making artist teamed up with fan favorite brand H&M to showcase twelve must-have merch items from his latest world tour, including t-shirts, jackets and more. With holiday shopping on our minds, you can take a little bit of the chart-topping rapper home this present-giving season. And while you're at it, gift yourself with something from the capsule collection too!

From denim jackets with Posty's face printed on the back to bright hoodies and signature button-down shirts, there's something for every Post Malone fanatic in your life. With so many styles to choose from, there's no question that you'll upgrade your streetwear with these new threads. With prices ranging from $25 to $60, you can stock up for everybody on your list, but hurry, items are sure to sell out fast!

Here are five of our favorites below.

POST MALONE x H&M Printed Denim Jacket

You'll be a showstopper in this black fitted denim jacket with a detailed Post Malone screenprint on the back. 

H&amp;M x Post Malone
$60 H&M
POST MALONE x H&M Sweatshirt with Printed Design

Cozy up in this snuggly red sweatshirt with a detailed Post Malone screenprint across the chest.

H&amp;M x Post Malone
$35 H&M
POST MALONE x H&M Patterned Shirt

Dress up or dress down this oversized collar shirt with a wow-factor graphic design. 

H&amp;M x Post Malone
$25 H&M
POST MALONE x H&M Sweatshirt with Printed Design

Snuggle up in this cozy winter white sweatshirt with a detailed Post Malone screenprint across the chest.

H&amp;M x Post Malone
$35 H&M
POST MALONE x H&M Hooded Sweatshirt

This oh-so-soft (and double-layered) sweatshirt is perfect for some weekend flair. 

H&amp;M x Post Malone
$35 H&M

Check out the entire Post Malone x H&M collection at www2.hm.com! 

