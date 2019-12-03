If anybody can get to Barry Allen, it's gotta be Iris West right?
In a new clip from tonight's episode of The Flash, exclusive to E! News, Iris is summoned by Ramsey, who's currently taking over Barry's body and giving him terrifying teeth. He gives her a little bit of explanation for what he's up to (offering his life blood to various souls to turn them into extensions of his body, very normal), and offers her "a chance" to join in on the fun.
But Iris is not into it, even as Ramsey tries to tell her Barry chose this path for himself, and she appeals to the Barry she knows is still in there somewhere.
"I know that this is not how our story ends. Come home to me," she says.
He growls a little bit, but is that also a hint of consideration we see on his creepy lil' face?
In tonight's episode of The Flash, called "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2," Iris and Cisco fight to help Barry regain control of himself before he's "lost forever" while the rest of the team fight to save the rest of the city from joining Bloodwork's terrifying army, so they've got a lot on their plate with, as Barry said last week, 36 hours until Crisis arrives. No big deal!
Next week's episode of The Flash also serves as the third part and winter finale of Crisis on Infinite Earths, in which Barry might just die anyway. Not a lot of good news in sight for Team Flash, that's for sure.
The Flash airs tonight at 8 p.m. on The CW.