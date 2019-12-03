Kirby Jenner is one crafty…sibling?

The Photoshop whiz known on Instagram as Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin" has treated social media to many a doctored snapshot over the last four years. Lucky for us, each addition to the popular parody account has somehow proven more entertaining than its predecessor, with photos that see Kirby very literally popping up in just about every corner of his, uh, sister's life.

"Couldn't find two mosquito costumes in time so instead I dressed up like a tent and Kendall dressed up like a campfire haha!!" he captioned a May 2019 post, whose accompanying photo features Kendall on the pink carpet at this year's Met Gala.