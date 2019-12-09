The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are here, and to no one's surprise, Meryl Streephas snagged an historic nomination!

The actress is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie category for her turn as Mary Louise Wright in Big Little Lies. This marks the iconic star's 34th nomination, beating her previous record of 33. Should she win, it will be her 10th victory at the award ceremony. Honestly, after that infamous scream, how was she not going to snag a nomination?

Streep's competition in the category are The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Patricia Arquette and Toni Collette. Streep's Big Little Lies sparring partner Nicole Kidmanis nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, for her performance on season two of the show, and the show itself is nominated for Best TV Series, Drama.

Streep and Kidman are the only two women from the cast to be nominated for the show specifically, but Reese Witherspoon did snag a Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, nomination for her role in The Morning Show, and on the film side, Laura Dernis nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story. All in all, it was a big morning for the women of Big Little Lies.