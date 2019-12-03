It's not every day the world gets a peek inside the life and process of a rock star.

Chris Martin sat down with Rolling Stone's founder and editorial director Jann S. Wenner for a rare in-depth chat for their video series The Rolling Stone Interview presented by Dodge, and explained pretty much everything the world has ever wanted to know. Among many interesting parts of their interview, The Coldplay frontman discussed going to boarding school as a child, and figuring out his sexuality.

"When I went to boarding school I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit and I was also very homophobic because I was like, ‘If I'm gay, I'm completely fucked for eternity' and I was a kid discovering sexuality," he shared. "‘Maybe I'm gay, maybe I'm this, maybe I'm that, I can't be this' so I was terrified and then I walked a bit funny and I was in a boarding school with a bunch of quite hardcore kids who were also gone for their thing and, for a few years, they would very much say, ‘You're definitely gay,' in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that and it was weird for me for a few years."