Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying some time away from the spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking a much deserved break from royal duties after a difficult few months in the public eye. Instead, the couple is spending time with their baby boy, Archie Harrison, who they welcomed in May. As fans of the royals will recall, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed last month that the couple will be skipping Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth II this year.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," the spokesperson said in mid-November. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."

The statement also noted, "This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."