The Kelly Clarkson Show always opens with The Voice coach singing a different song as part of Kellyoke. She's covered everybody from Cher to Lizzo. Jason Halbert, Kelly's music director, told Vulture the idea for Kellyoke came from something similar they do on tour.

"I think because of how she started on Idol, covering so many great songs on the show, when I first started with her, I used to get tons of emails from fans requesting that she cover certain songs. So I brought her the idea of, ‘Why don't we do a fan request every day?' She loved the idea, and I think we've been doing it since almost the very beginning. Whenever they were coming up with a concept for the show, that sort of morphed into Kellyoke," he said.