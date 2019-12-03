by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 4:19 AM
Natasha Romanoff is back. That's right, the first Black Widow trailer is here!
Scarlett Johanssonkicks some major a$# in the first teaser trailer for her Avengers character's highly anticipated solo film, in theaters May 2020. And prepare yourselves, Marvel fans. The very first line in the clip, released on Tuesday, is going to hit you right in the feels. It's a line straight out of Avengers: Endgame.
"I used to have nothing," Johansson is heard saying. Then, flashback clips of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) pop up as she continues, "And then I got this job. This family." Johansson gives herself a long, hard look in a mirror as she's heard saying, "But nothing lasts forever."
The intensity continues to build through some more quick shots, but things really get interesting when the Marriage Story star says, "I've lived a lot of lives, but I'm done running from my past."
Next, she finds herself fighting toe-to-toe in an apartment with Midsommar star Florence Pugh, aka Yelena Belova, who is revealed to be Black Widow's sister!
After they duke it out, Johansson quips, "It's good to see you too, sis."
As Pugh responds, "What brings you home?" Then things get ominous when Johansson replies, "We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started." Adding in some sarcasm, Pugh quips, "Lucky us."
As this dialogue happens, flashbacks from Black Widow's past featured in Avengers: Age of Ultron appear, re-confirming the fact that this origin story will be all about the superhero going back to her difficult roots.
"One thing's for sure," the JoJo Rabbit star warns. "It's going to be a hell of a reunion." Cue the arrival of Rachel Weisz and David Harbour!
Weisz appears to be a bow and arrow expert, just like Hawkeye, in the trailer and Harbour, while holding his own with some fighting, is clearly also going to provide some comedic relief as the father figure of this unit.
As Johansson, Pugh, Weisz and Harbour all sit together at a table, Harbour—wearing his own super suit that he's elated to learn "still fits"—gushes, "Family back together again." Pugh rolls her eyes as Weisz quips in response, "You got fat."
And then, all jokes are put aside as the trailer cuts to clips of the whole "family" kicking a*#. Black Widow then goes into full superhero mode as she jumps off a ledge and dives through the sky, and yes, it's as bada*# as it sounds.
Now, assemble yourselves and check out the full trailer to see the glorious return of Black Widow.
