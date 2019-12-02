Gotham Awards 2019: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Lights, camera... fashion!

The streets of New York City got a little more magical on Monday night, after Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars attended the 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Held at the Cipriani Wall Street, the ceremony featured an array of actors and actresses, who have all commanded the big screen this year. And considering tonight is all about celebrating the best of the best in independent cinema, it's no wonder our favorites made a special appearance at the annual event.

Among those being recognized for their work this year are Alfre Woodard, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Olivia Wilde, Adam Driver and many more.

In the Best Feature category, Hustlers, Uncut Gems, The Farewell, Waves and Marriage Story are in the running for the award. So even if the leading actors didn't nab a nomination on their own, there's a good chance their movie just might take home the coveted prize.