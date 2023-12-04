50 Fascinating Facts About Jay-Z: From Marcy to Madison Square

Watch : How Jay-Z's Empire Went from Mediocre to Mainstream

Across his five-plus decades on this earth, Jay-Z has adopted many descriptors. And, no, we're not just talking about his given name, Shawn Carter.

There is Grammy winner (24 times over), president of Def Jam Recordings, founder of Roc Nation and billionaire, thanks to his stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne, Tidal and Uber, his real estate and, of course, the publishing rights to his 14 No. 1 albums.

Not to mention father to 11-year-old Blue Ivy and 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir—and, of course, Mr. Beyoncé Knowles, the power couple's marriage now in its 16th year. And he came thisclose to becoming Sir Jay Z when Paul McCartney knighted him Sir Hova of Brooklyn (an honor King Charles III can officially only bestow on British citizens.)

And then there's rapper, the one that started it all with the release of his debut, Reasonable Doubt more than 27 years ago. An album that required him to create his own label Roc-A-Fella Records to get it on the shelves, it charted on the Billboard 200, was certified multi-platinum, a milestone that's pretty much standard for the 12 solo studio albums he's produced since, and was eventually named as one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time."