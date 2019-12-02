#JackTheLad / SplashNews.com
The next generation is coming to The Crown.
In photos taken from the set of The Crown season four, Emma Corrin is seen in character as Diana Spencer (the woman who became known to the world as Princess Diana) along with a young baby who is The Crown's Prince William.
Season three of The Crown, which was set between 1964 and 1977, featured Prince Charles' (Josh O'Connor) early romance with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), and their eventual breakup. Corrin's casting as Princess Diana was confirmed August 2019.
"I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," Corrin said in a statement. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"
See Corrin and O'Connor as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, along with their young TV child, in the photo above. See the real deal below.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
For the third and upcoming fourth season, The Crown introduced a new cast to play the royal family. Claire Foy handed off the role of Queen Elizabeth II to Oscar winner Olivia Colman. The new cast also includes Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. Season four will feature the third season cast as it jumps into the 1980s—Prince William was born in 1982—and include The X-Files star Gillian Anderson as the UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
Get acquainted with The Crown's new cast below.
Getty Images
Margaret Thatcher
Actress Gillian Anderson will play the Iron Lady on The Crown, starting in season four, Netflix announced on Sept. 7, 2019.
Faye Thomas/eyevine/Redux, Kypros/Getty Images
Lady Diana Spencer
Newcomer Emma Corrin is taking on the role of a young Princess Diana (then known as Lady Diana Spencer) in season four of The Crown.
Getty Images
Queen Mother
Marion Bailey will take over the role of the Queen Mother from Victoria Hamilton, starting in season three, which premieres on Nov. 17, 2019.
"Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team," Bailey said in a statement.
Jeremy Fletcher/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince Charles
Viewers saw a young Prince Charles in The Crown season two, but that changes with a time jump. Josh O'Connor will take over the role starting in season three.
"I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in," he said in a statement.
His other credits include Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street and Florence Foster Jenkins.
Shutterstock; Getty Images
Prime Minister Harold Wilson
There's a new prime minister when The Crown jumps ahead some years for season three. Jason Watkins is playing Prime Minister Harold Wilson.
"I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia and the whole team," he in a statement.
Watkins' other credits include Taboo, A Very English Scandal and Being Human.
Tim Graham/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC
Prince Philip
Doctor Who star Matt Smith played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown. Outlander's Tobias Menzies is taking over the role for the upcoming third season.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again. I look forward to becoming her 'liege man of life and limb,'" he said in a statement.
In addition to Outlander, Menzies' credits include The Night Manager opposite Colman, Game of Thrones, Catastrophe and the British Getting On.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Princess Anne
Call the Midwife veteran Erin Doherty is playing Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
In addition to Call the Midwife, Doherty is in the Les Misérables miniseries.
Getty Images
Princess Margaret
Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the royal drama. Helena Bonham Carter met with Kirby before her participation was confirmed.
"I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby," Bonham Carter said in a statement. "The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa."
Bonham Carter's credits include the Harry Potter film series, Ocean's Eight and The King's Speech.
Getty Images
Antony Armstrong-Jones
Matthew Goode played the character of Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in the second season. Ben Daniels of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, House of Cards and The Exorcist fame, will play the part in season three.
"After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television," Daniels said in a statement. "Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I'm really looking forward to playing him."
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth
Claire Foy is handing over the crown to Olivia Colman for the third season.
"I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown, I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘Just one more' feeling," Colman said in a statement. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she's an incredibly hard act to follow, I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!"
Colman won a Golden Globe for The Night Manager and has appeared in numerous other projects including Peep Show, Fleabag and Murder on the Orient Express.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images, TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images
Camilla Parker Bowles
Emerald Fennell will play the future Duchess of Cornwall in the upcoming season.
"I'm absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown," Fennell said in a statement. "I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut."
The Crown season three is now streaming on Netflix.