The next generation is coming to The Crown.

In photos taken from the set of The Crown season four, Emma Corrin is seen in character as Diana Spencer (the woman who became known to the world as Princess Diana) along with a young baby who is The Crown's Prince William.

Season three of The Crown, which was set between 1964 and 1977, featured Prince Charles' (Josh O'Connor) early romance with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), and their eventual breakup. Corrin's casting as Princess Diana was confirmed August 2019.

"I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," Corrin said in a statement. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"