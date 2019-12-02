You Might Be Thrilled to See New Photos from You Season 2

The closer we get to the debut of You season two, the more we're learning about it, and the more excited we become.

The show has been offering up a new photo each day, giving us more looks at Joe's (Penn Badgley) new life in Los Angeles. He's escaped to the West Coast in an effort to outrun all those murders he committed back in New York, especially now that his thought-to-be-dead ex-girlfriend is back to hopefully torment him.

This week, we've met one of Joe's new coworkers, his new neighbor, and the best friends of the new object of his affection, aptly named Love (Victoria Pedretti).