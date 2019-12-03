Back in Black: Get Kaia Gerber & Margot Robbie's Monochromatic Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Justin Martindale was joined by model and blogger Rocky Barnes on What the Fashion! to discuss the latest, hot, new trend: monochromatic in all black! Mixing and matching separates—in the same dashing hue—has been seen slinking its way to the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)

A-listers have stepped out strutting their stuff in the all black-out monochromatic vibe. "I'm into it. I love it. Just a little peak of belly. I like that's it's a vertical and not a crop top," Barnes raved on Kaia Gerber's Khaite top and pants. "Flared pants with a flared sleeve. I think Cindy Crawford would approve."

And we approve too! To celebrate, we've handpicked holiday dresses, sequined suit sets and tailored jumpsuits from fan favorites Revolve, Shopbop, H&M, Urban Outfitters, PLT and Boohoo for you to take a risk and be bold and daring this holiday party season in all monochromatic black. Our favorite? This puff-sleeved mini frock, of course.

Here are 12 of our favorites below.