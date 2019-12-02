Less than two weeks after news of her divorce from Justin Hartley broke, Chrishell Stause took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message with her followers.

"It's hard to watch people change right in front you," the post, which featured a Nishan Panwar quote, read. "But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."

While the 38-year-old actress didn't mention the split directly, some interpreted the post to be a reference to the breakup.

The message marked the first post Chrishell had shared since Justin filed for divorce on Nov. 22. Her last one was posted on Nov. 19. Neither star has spoken out directly about the split.

While fans only recently learned about the dynamic duo's divorce, the filing listed July 8, 2019 as the former couple's official date of separation. However, the two had been photographed together several times over the past few months, including at the naming of the Golden Globe Ambassadors in mid-November.

The 42-year-old actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reasoning for the split.