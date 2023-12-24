Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time

From ho-ho-ho to no-no-no.
We here are E! News love the holidays. The time spent with family. The seasonal beverages. The twinkling lights. The food. And, of course, the movies. There's nothing we love more than a cozy Sunday evening spent watching Hallmark's latest cheesy but irresistible Countdown to Christmas movie with a steaming cup of hot cocoa. (We have the evidence: We've ranked all their past offerings. Yes, all of them.)
But while we love us a cheery Christmas offering, that doesn't mean we don't have standards: We can spot the difference between a gift (think classics like Home Alone, Christmas Vacation and Elf) and a lump of coal that leaves us colder than the frigid temps outside.
Not every seasonal outing can go on to become annual event programming like Love Actually or The Santa Clause. Some are just destined to end up at the tail-end of Netflix's Christmas suggestions scroll a.k.a. the entertainment version of the South Pole. Yikes.
And bad holiday movies can happen to good actors, including Keira Knightley, whose wild take on The Nutcracker failed to make moviegoers do the dance of the sugar plum, and Michael Keaton, thanks to his snowman Jack Frost, who was more haunting than heartwarming.
So which Christmas films over the years have failed to become classics, instead becoming go-to examples of the holidays gone very wrong?
(Originally published Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. PST)