by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 12:07 PM
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanelare officially a thing, and you know what that means: it's time for their celebrity couple name!
In an interview with E! News, the Property Brothers star reacted to the new computer-generated couple name he and Deschanel have been given. But before revealing the name, E!'s Jason Kennedyasked the HGTV star to guess what it could be. His best guess? "Zooanathan?" Close, but not quite!
As Kennedy responded, "I got something better for you: Jonaooey. Just let it marinate." You heard it here first, folks. Jonaooey is Scott and the New Girl alum's official celebrity couple name!
When asked if he thinks that name could pick up steam, Scott teased, "Where would that pick up steam, though? Who's investing in that? I don't know." Eventually, the star caved and admitted, "It definitely sounds better than what I came up with. But, yeah. I like it."
Of course, that name is a little hard to memorize, so the 41-year-old later asked for a refresher. "I've never heard that," he responded before joking, "It could be worse. It could be Bennifer."
Scott spoke with E! at a Jaguar event that was in part about his new documentary, Jonathan Scott's Power Trip—a film all about big corporations trying to stop the solar power industry from growing.
Deschanel, a climate activist in her own right, accompanied her boyfriend to the event. Scott told E! News that it was important for him to have her and other friends and family there to support the film.
William Perez/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com
As he revealed, "It's important for me to surround myself, not only with people who align with the stuff that I'm passionate about, but people who also bring their own perspective to what's important to them. I want people who challenge things, who question things in my documentary. I have people who ask legitimate questions about the pros and cons of solar energy and renewable."
"So, it's important for me to surround myself not with a bunch of people who are just, 'Yes, yes, yes, everything's fine,'" he continued. "I want people who will actually put some thought into what they're doing. Jaguar 100 percent said that to me, that they support it. My family, my friends, everybody rallied around the idea of getting the truth out there."
Scott and Deschanel's celebrity couple name is also a truth that needs to get out there.
Long live Jonaooey!
