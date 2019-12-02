by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 10:48 AM
This is a birthday post about a girl named Lucky.
Britney Spearsturns 38 today! To celebrate, her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a hilarious throwback video from one of their date nights, and it's the ultimate shout out to his girlfriend's iconic music.
On Monday, the actor shared a video of him and his love skating with her song "Break The Ice" playing in the background. He hilariously falls on the rink and joked about the flub in his caption. "We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE," he wrote. "There's a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you're my princess. Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice. you get it?"
The 25-year-old also gushed over the Princess of Pop on his Instagram Story by posting a shot of the couple holding hands and smiling. He simply captioned it, "To my princess" accompanied by the crown and red heart emojis.
Gimme more of this content. It makes us stronger than yesterday. Keep on skating 'til the world ends.
Okay, we're done now.
Also showing the birthday love was Britney's baby sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who also shared some seriously epic throwbacks on Instagram. The first was a rare look into the sisters' childhood. The sweet photo showed Britney and Jamie Lynn hanging out in their bathing suits, both of them sporting gloriously curly hair.
As the Zoey 101 alum revealed in her caption, her hairstyle at the time was the result of a classic sibling moment. "When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above)," she wrote. "Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister."
The second and third photos in the series showed the Spears daughters hanging out at the beach. The first shot showed the two simply chilling together, while the second (which Jamie Lynn couldn't help but giggle over in her caption) showed them looking a little more confused.
It's Britney's birthday, bitch. Happy birthday to the legend!
