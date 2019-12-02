by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 9:11 AM
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.
The topic came up after fans watched Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the episode, viewers saw the Cleveland Cavaliers player gift the reality star a diamond necklace, a pink ring and a card for her birthday. However, Khloe made it clear there's "nothing romantic" between the two stars.
At one point, a fan tweeted she wished "Tristan never messed up" and recalled how the now-exes were "so cute together."
"Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK," Khloe tweeted back, "but we are co-parenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters."
Another follower also showed Khloe support.
"He's True's daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father," the Good American head continued. "Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I'm not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child."
In addition, Khloe reflected on watching Kourtney Kardashian co-parent with ex Scott Disick.
"It's so incredible to watch," Khloe tweeted. "And you don't realize how hard it is until you have to go through it. But it's a beautiful thing when you can do this for your children."
This wasn't the first time Khloe had opened up about co-parenting. She also said she was "really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in" after Tristan and their daughter, True Thompson, sent her balloons in honor of her recent fragrance launch with her sisters. She also invited Tristan to their daughter's first birthday party in April.
Still, she admitted co-parenting has its fair share of challenges.
"It's hard, it's not easy for me," she said during an October episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True...him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."
