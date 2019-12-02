The holiday season is in full swing at The White House!

On Sunday, First Lady Melania Trump unveiled this year's holiday décor via Twitter with a festive compilation video.

Showcasing the 2019 White House Christmas Decorations, which followed this year's theme of "Spirit of America," the FLOTUS brought cameras on a tour of the joyful displays.

"'The Spirit of America' is shining in the @WhiteHouse!" she wrote. "I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience of the #Christmas season!"

To spread holiday cheer, the exhibit features ornate paper stars that are hung from the ceilings along with a festive red carpet and light fixtures. Among the twinkly lights and an array exceptionally-decorated Christmas trees, stands the White House's official tree, which Melania can be seen putting the final touches on in the video.