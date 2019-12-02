by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 9:04 AM
Meghan Markle really can do it all.
In addition to being a new mom, carrying out royal duties and much more, it appears that the Duchess of Sussex is also very involved in running her and Prince Harry's Instagram account. For many public figures with very busy schedules, they might have their digital team handle their posts, but fans are convinced that Meghan writes her own captions. While certain captions are signed by Meghan and Harry, not all of them are. So, what has the internet convinced? It's all in the style.
On Sunday, the couple's Instagram announced 12 organizations that they're going to be following on the social media platform for the month of December.
"With the festive holiday season upon us, it's also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones," a post from the royals stated. "It's an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness."
After reading the post, many social media users noted that the phrase "holiday season" is typically used in America, theorizing that this is another sign that Meghan, who was born and raised in California, might be writing her own Instagram messages.
As one Instagram user commented, "In Europe we say 'Christmas' not 'Holiday'!"
While another commenter wrote, "I'm sorry but it's called Christmas not festive holidays."
Social media users have also noticed a number of other clues to support the theory that Meghan is running the Instagram account. Particularly, the spelling and style of words has been a big sign for fans.
You might remember back in April, shortly after the couple got their own Instagram, the account used a "z" for the spelling of "re-energized" in a post, instead of "s," which is more common in the British style. Take a look at all of the signs that Meghan is running the royal Instagram account HERE!
