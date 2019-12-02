A family that trolls together, stays together?

On Monday, Rob Lowe was hilariously trolled by his son John Owen Lowe on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—and of course the whole thing was host Ellen DeGeneres' idea. Hanging out backstage, the 24-year-old live-trolled the actor's interview and showed his famous dad no mercy.

Kicking things off, Ellen asked the Holiday in the Wild star about scoring a mention on People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive "Sexy At Every Age" list. While the duo discussed the coveted issue, John Owen was busy typing away. He wrote, "You should ask him how many times he's been on the cover."

Once he saw the message, Rob admitted that his lack of Sexiest Man Alive titles are a sore subject for him. To cheer him up, Ellen put together a slideshow of his steamiest Instagram posts—most of which were shirtless. Obviously, John Owen couldn't let this moment pass without chiming in. "Honestly surprised he's not shirtless right now!" he commented.